Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The Highest Certified Song In History

Lil Nas X has made history once again. He know has the biggest song of all time as a credit.

Hypebeast is reporting that the Atlanta native recently got some news that only a handful of elite performers have received. Last week the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America®) certified his “Old Town Road” Remix with Billy Ray Cyrus was certified 14 times platinum in the United States. This is the first time ever a single has achieved this type of success which roughly equates to 14 million units sold.

Naturally the announcement went viral causing Nas to comment on the big win. “OLD TOWN ROAD IS OFFICIALLY 14 TIMES PLATINUM! MOST PLATINUMS FOR ANY SONG EVER! LETS GOOO!” he posted on Twitter.

Billy Ray also shared his excited over social media saying “Incredible. I’m speechless. #OTR is now 14x platinum and the most certified song in music history. Thank YOU! @LilNasX @YoungKio @Dopebyaccident @theRonPerry @ColumbiaRecords @bolooki” he wrote.

As spotted on Buzzfeed he also made a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he finally divulged where both his names come from. When asked how did he get his very unique birth name (Montero Lamar Hill) he revealed that his mother named him after a car. “It’s slightly embarrassing, but I’m not embarrassed,” he said. “My mom wanted the car, the [Mitsubishi] Montero, and she never got one.”

And when it comes to his stage name he made it clear it was an homage to Nasty Nas. “Nas was my internet alias, and then when I started doing music, I was like, ‘I want to have fun with this.’ And every new rapper’s name is Lil, Lil, Lil. ‘What if I was Lil Nas?’ That’d be funny.’ So I was like, ‘Alright, bet. I’ll be Lil Nas.’ And I added the X later on.”

