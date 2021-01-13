Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

‘Insecure’ To End After Season 5 On HBO

Insecure Season 4 assets

Source: Merie W. Wallace/HBO

Insecure, one of the highest-rated shows on HBO, is set to end after its upcoming fifth season.

The critically-acclaimed series led by Issa Rae was renewed for a fifth season just as its fourth season was beginning. The fifth and final season is set to begin production later this month and will debut later in 2021.

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for ‘Insecure’ and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

Rae herself made a statement, excited to share with fans the final story of the hit comedy.

“Very excited to film our fifth and final season!” she tweeted on Wednesday (January 13). “We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y’all soon!”

Since the show’s premiere in 2016, it has been nominated for an Emmy, two Golden Globes for Rae as lead actress in a comedy. The show has also become a major topic on social media since its premiere, becoming one of the more understated pop culture phenomenons of its time.

RELATED: ‘Insecure’ HBO: An Ode To Molly, The Stylish Freak We Love To Hate

RELATED: We Got Y’all: The Littest Songs From ‘Insecure’ Season 4…So Far

‘Insecure’ To End After Season 5 On HBO  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

insecure

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
This Kid May Book First TV Role With…
 2 days ago
01.12.21
DaBaby Arrested In Los Angeles On Firearms Possession
 6 days ago
01.08.21
Snoop Dogg Goes Off The Top Rope With…
 6 days ago
01.08.21
Kimye Considering Divorce And Twitter Thinks Jeffree Star’s…
 1 week ago
01.06.21
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRESS ROOM
2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Tentatively To March
 1 week ago
01.05.21
The BRIT Awards 2020
New Couple Alert? Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde…
 1 week ago
01.04.21
Dr. Drew
Dr. Drew Pinsky Tests Positive For COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
12.30.20
Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Came When The World Needed…
 2 weeks ago
12.30.20
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin Released From Prison…
 2 weeks ago
12.29.20
The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Billie Eilish Set To Release New Album In…
 3 weeks ago
12.22.20
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
Ariana Grande Gets Engaged To Fiancé Dalton Gomez
 3 weeks ago
12.20.20
Daily Pop - Season 2019
Hilary Duff Reveals ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival No Longer…
 4 weeks ago
12.18.20
Cardi B Teams Up With Facebook Messenger For…
 4 weeks ago
12.17.20
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Land Multi-Year Podcast…
 4 weeks ago
12.16.20
Photos
Close