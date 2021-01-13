Rockets Trade Harden To Brooklyn, Land Oladipo, Draft Haul In Massive Deal

After eight years, the James Harden era is over in Houston.

According to multiple sources, the Rockets are dealing the 8-time All-Star and former league MVP to the Brooklyn Nets for four first-round picks and four draft swaps.

The Rockets are also acquiring in the deal Caris LeVert, Dante Exum and Rodions Kurucs. In the deal, the Rockets are also flipping LeVert to Indiana for Victor Oladipo.

Reporting with @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn is acquiring Houston’s James Harden in a blockbuster deal, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

The Nets are trading for All-NBA star James Harden and sending four first-round picks and four draft swaps to the Rockets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen are being moved — could be another team or two involved. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

Reporting w/ @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn’s acquiring James Harden in a three-way deal with Cleveland. Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four 1st round picks – including Cavs’ 2022 first via Bucks — and 4 Nets pick swaps to Rockets. Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince to Cavs. https://t.co/qM0ZDH4dH3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

Sources: Full current trade: Rockets: Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, 3 BKN first-rounders (22, 24, 26), 1 MIL first (22, unprotected), 4 BKN 1st round swaps (21, 23, 25, 27) Nets: James Harden Pacers: Caris LeVert, 2nd-rounder Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

Harden had openly requested a trade from the Rockets since the end of the NBA Bubble in the summer. With the Rockets, he emerged from his role as a sixth man in Oklahoma City to a perennial MVP candidate, including the 2017-2018 MVP Award after leading the Rockets to a franchise-best 65 wins and a game away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1995.

However, the relationship between the Rockets and Harden had become unsalvagable and despite his desire to get to Brooklyn early in the season, the Rockets remained steadfast in keeping Harden until a worthy deal emerged. Following his comments after a double-digit loss to the Lakers on Tuesday (January 12), the damage was done.

Harden now reunites with Kevin Durant and lands in the East for the first time in his career while Brooklyn deals with its own issues surrounding All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving. In total, the deal officially ends arguably the second most prolific era of the Rockets and for the Nets, pushes them into win-now mode for the East.

Rockets Trade Harden To Brooklyn, Land Oladipo, Draft Haul In Massive Deal was originally published on theboxhouston.com

