Siegfried And Roy Magician Siegfried Fischbacher Passes Away At 81

Siegfried Fischbacher, one half of Las Vegas magic duo Siegfried and Roy, has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 81.

Fischbacher passed at his Vegas home and his death was confirmed by his sister Dolore. He fell [Fischbacher] asleep softly and peacefully,” she told German newspaper Bild.

His cancer diagnosis was announced days before his death and had been reportedly unable to see any friends or family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic already claimed the life of his business partner, Roy Horn, who passed in May 2020 due to complications of COVID-19.

In a statement mourning Horn, Fischbacher wrote, “Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend. Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

The duo were stars of the Las Vegas strip and headlined at The Mirage for 13 years, mostly using lions and tigers in their show act. In 2003, a freak accident with a lion left Horn partially paralyzed. With Fischbacher as the illusionist and Roy as the magician, they were able to pull of numerous amazing feats, including one of their first shows – making a cheetah appear onstage of a luxury cruise line when the pair first met.

