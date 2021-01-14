Like Father, Like Daughter: Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter On First Acting Gig

Entertainer and actor, Shad Moss congratulates his daughter Shai Moss on her first acting gig on social media. The rapper, affectionately known as Bow Wow, shares a fierce headshot of his 11 year old daughter saying, “My daughter just booked her first acting job! It runs in the family! Congrats! Dad loves you so much!” Like father, like daughter, Shai is a natural born entertainer getting her talent to perform onscreen from her father who has appeared in several classic films like Roll Bounce, Like Mike and The Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift.

My daughter just booked her first acting job! It runs in the family! Congrats! Dad loves you so much! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/bLWPwjDpUW — Bow Wow (@smoss) January 14, 2021

Shai is an overall entertainer often sharing videos of her dancing with her mom Joie Chavis, who is a back up dancer and choreographer. This young talent has moves and is obviously preparing to set the entertainment scene ablaze. She shares the news on her personal Instagram where she currently has over 225k followers supporting her growing movement.

Shai, who’s account is managed by her mom, thanks her agency and manager declaring that 2021 will be an amazing year. What an exciting announcement to start the year. Shai Moss is blossoming into a beautiful young girl and she has supportive parents cheering her on and apparently fostering her talents behind the scenes.

She continues to prosper on TikTok where she frequently posts videos of her dancing to trending dance challenges. Entertainment is her domain and we see the 11 year old going far.

In this post, she joined in on the popular TikTok dance challenge from Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy nominated song “Savage.” Shai is such a joy to watch, and she exemplifies utter joy in her natural element of performing and entertaining.

We love how expressive and animated she is in all of her dance videos. We’re excited to see what else Shai will offer the world of entertainment. She has some large footsteps to follow considering all of the art her father, Bow Wow, has given fans over the years. We believe with her innate sense of performance and that adorable face, Shai will have a long-lasting career in the business. More updates to come on Shai’s big role, but until then a huge congratulations to the youngest in charge!

Like Father, Like Daughter: Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter On First Acting Gig was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1: