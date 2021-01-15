Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Diagnosed With Cancer

Dustin Diamond On "Extra"

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Actor Dustin Diamond, who famously played the role of Screech in the original Saved By The Bell, has been hospitalized with cancer, according to his manager.

Diamond’s current condition is “serious” and he’s undergoing testing at a Florida hospital to determine the type of cancer he has and the severity. Earlier reports stated Diamond was battling stage IV cancer. Although his character was among the most popular when the original Saved By The Bell aired on NBC, he was not brought back for the reboot which currently airs on Peacock.

The 44-year-old actor and stand up comedian will release a statement confirming a formal diagnosis.

“He’s undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home,” his rep said. “By next week, we’ll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he’s comfortable.”

RELATED: ‘Saved by the Bell’ Actor Back in Court in Stabbing Case

Dustin Diamond

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Dustin Diamond On "Extra"
‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Diagnosed…
 3 hours ago
01.15.21
“Birds of Prey: A Night of Music and Mayhem in HARLEYWOOD”
Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Add To…
 11 hours ago
01.15.21
Like Father, Like Daughter: Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter…
 1 day ago
01.14.21
Macaulay Culkin Joins ‘Home Alone 2’ Fans In…
 1 day ago
01.14.21
Magician Siegfried Fischbacher died
Siegfried And Roy Magician Siegfried Fischbacher Passes Away…
 1 day ago
01.14.21
This Kid May Book First TV Role With…
 4 days ago
01.12.21
DaBaby Arrested In Los Angeles On Firearms Possession
 1 week ago
01.08.21
Snoop Dogg Goes Off The Top Rope With…
 1 week ago
01.08.21
Kimye Considering Divorce And Twitter Thinks Jeffree Star’s…
 1 week ago
01.06.21
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRESS ROOM
2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Tentatively To March
 1 week ago
01.05.21
The BRIT Awards 2020
New Couple Alert? Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde…
 2 weeks ago
01.04.21
Dr. Drew
Dr. Drew Pinsky Tests Positive For COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
12.30.20
Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Came When The World Needed…
 2 weeks ago
12.30.20
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin Released From Prison…
 2 weeks ago
12.29.20
Photos
Close