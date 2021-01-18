Win Download Codes To Why Don’t We’s New Album!

Why Don’t We‘s brand new album The Good Times and The Bad Ones is available now and we’re giving TEN lucky listeners the chance to have their own copy of the album for FREE.

How do you enter? Simply register below! The first ten Why Don’t We fans to register will get a direct download code to redeem the album. Just that simple!

Good luck!

As a bonus, check out the music video to “Grey” from The Good Times and The Bad Ones below!

RELATED: Why Don’t We Is Changing Things Up [INTERVIEW]

Also On Radio Now 92.1: