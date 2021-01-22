Sabrina Carpenter Addresses Drama in New Song “Skin”

Tory Lanez’s charges have NOT been dropped… Bridgerton gets a Season 2… Gigi’s baby name… Clare Crawley is crushed… and Sabrina Carpenter apparently addresses ‘Driver’s License’ drama in new song, ‘Skin’​.

There was a rumor floating around online saying Megan Thee Stallion decided to let bygones be bygones and had dropped the charges against Tory Lanez. Remember, back in July, Tory “allegedly” shot Megan in her feet, but he’s pleaded not guilty. However, based on all the charges from that incident, if he’s convicted, he faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison. Megan wanted to make something perfectly clear. She is pressing forward with pressing charges. She tweeted, “AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up. Y’all can’t tell when s*** fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! B**** you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B**** YOU GOING TO JAIL.” Tory’s team doesn’t know why she’s yelling at them because they say they had nothing to do with these rumors. And, by the way, Megan cannot drop the charges, only the police can. Tory is due in court on Feb. 25.

No, Tory Lanez’ Felony Assault Charges Didn’t Get Dropped In Megan Thee Stallion Case https://t.co/qx4VCVH1XN — RadioNowHouston (@RadioNowHouston) January 22, 2021

In movie and TV news, this should come as no surprise, but Netflix made it official. There WILL be a second season of “Bridgerton.” While Season 1 focused on finding a husband Daphne Bridgerton, and Season 2 will now shift to finding a bride for her eldest brother, Anthony. This entire series is based on author Julia Quinn’s book series, and following in chronological order, Season 2 is based on her second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Filming will start this spring. Meantime, Daniel Craig’s fifth and final James Bond movie was originally scheduled for release in April 2020, but it keeps getting bumped over and over again. Now the studio has pushed “No Time To Die” back to Oct. 8th of this year. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” also got pushed from June 11th to Nov. 11th, while Camila Cabello’s “Cinderella” has been bumped from Feb. 5th to July 16th.

Prepare for another social season! @Bridgerton shall be back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/cYbgIhPUbC — Netflix (@netflix) January 21, 2021

It only took four months for her to get around to it, but Gigi Hadid has finally revealed the name of her baby girl. She subtly changed her Instagram bio to “khai’s mom.” Awwww……Zayn hasn’t changed his to “khai’s dad” because he’s too busy promoting his new album, “Nobody is Listening.”

Did you catch the name of Gigi and Zayn's baby girl? 🥺 https://t.co/9PcEmiwFJa — E! News (@enews) January 22, 2021

Clare Crawley has finally responded to Dale Moss’ announcement that they’d broken up. She posted on her Instagram yesterday, “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this. Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is, I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life, right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel. Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers, but I do know this – I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love. Xo Clare” The big rumor now is that Dale has been cheating on Clare this entire time with a woman he’s known since before he went on “The Bachelorette.” But reps for NYC real estate agent Eleonora Srugo issued a statement saying, “Dale and Eleonora are, and have been platonic friends for a few years. They have never been romantically involved in any way. She was excited for his engagement and only wishes him all the best. They have never been involved dating, or romantically in any way whatsoever. Any claims they have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies.”

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Breaks Silence After Dale Moss Split: 'The Truth Is I Am Crushed'​ https://t.co/ap1QuDrGr7 — People (@people) January 21, 2021

In Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” she sings about how her ex-boyfriend is “probably with that blonde girl who always made me doubt. She’s so much older than me. She’s everything I’m insecure about.” Olivia’s fans immediately assumed she was singing about Sabrina Carpenter. The evidence? Olivia is 17; Sabrina is 21. And Olivia dated Joshua Bassett, who is now dating Sabrina. Boom. At midnight, Sabrina released a song called “Skin” and it sounds like it’s a direct response to “drivers license.” Among the lyrics, “Maybe you didn’t mean it…Maybe blonde was the only rhyme,” and “You can try to get under my, under my, under my skin while he’s on mine.” Ouch. But if there was any lingering doubt that this was directed at Olivia, Sabrina sings in the bridge, “Don’t drive yourself insane. It won’t always be this way.”

Also On Radio Now 92.1: