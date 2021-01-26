Features
Lizzo’s Version Of The Corvette Challenge Needs To Be A National Anthem

Another day, another challenge. I honestly can’t keep up! Lizzo is no stranger to jumping in on the latest social media craze, so there was no surprise when she decided to give us her rendition of the “Corvette Challenge.”

In a video posted to her TikTok, Lizzo remixed the popular Corvette song with her own body positive lyrics. “I’m fat, I’m fat. You came to my page just to tell me that, but I love me and I love my snacks. You’re insecure, baby that’s so wack. Don’t worry about me get help with that. B*tch I’m confident.”

BARS!

I personally prefer Lizzo’s version of the challenge. Ever since the singer stepped on the scene, she’s spent a majority of her time normalizing her fatness. From defending her 10-day detox to becoming the unofficial spokeswoman for big girls everywhere, she’s spent way too much time explaining why body-shaming is not okay.

If I never saw another social media challenge again in my life, I think I’d be okay. Still, I can watch this clip of Lizzo doing the Corvette Challenge over and over again. Something about shutting down the haters and standing up for yourself that makes me happy. What do you think? Are you digging Lizzo’s version of the challenge?

 

