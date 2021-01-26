News
HomeNews

Apple Is Celebrating Black History Month With A Limited Editon ‘Black Unity’ Apple Watch & More

Apple will also be “supporting six global organizations” as part of the Black Unity Collection launch, including the Black Lives Matter Support Fund, the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, and European Network Against Racism. 

Apple Celebrates Black History Month

Source: Apple / Apple Celebrates Black History Month

Following the civil unrest that swept across the country and world following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, big tech companies pledged to do more to help push Black racial equity initiatives. Apple is making sure the energy is being kept.

Tuesday (Jan.26), as part of its celebration of Black History Month, Apple unveiled a limited edition “Black Unity” Apple Watch. The smartwatch will be a part of Apple’s Black Unity Collection of products and is dressed in the colors featured in the Pan-African flag.

The limited smartwatch is a standard Series 6 Apple Watch that will launch on February 1st and will be available at Target and Apple stores. It will feature a unique watch face that “creates an ever-changing pattern that dynamically shifts as Apple Watch moves,” Apple revealed in a statement and will start at $399.

Apple Celebrates Black History Month

Source: Apple / Apple Celebrates Black History Month

If you already own an Apple Watch, you can purchase the band, which will be sold separately for $49, and it will be available all year long. The Verge reports the Black Unity watch face will also be available for Apple Watch owners to download sometime today.

Apple Celebrates Black History Month

Source: Apple / Apple Celebrates Black History Month

Also announced along with the limited edition watch are Black History Month-themed initiatives. When iPhone users open up the App Store in February, they will be greeted with a hub dedicated to Black-owned businesses and developers. Apple Music subscribers will see “curated playlists, essays, original videos” highlighting Black artists. Apple Maps will be teaming up with EatOakra to help you find Black-owned restaurants to dine at while supporting the cause.

Apple Celebrates Black History Month

Source: Apple / Apple Celebrates Black History Month

But wait, there is more.

Apple will also be “supporting six global organizations” as part of the Black Unity Collection launch, including the Black Lives Matter Support Fund, the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, and European Network Against Racism.

Apple’s celebration of Black History Month follows its pledge along with other big tech enterprises to provide hundreds of millions of dollars to racial equity initiatives. Apple created a $100 million fund back in June. This month, Apple announced it will create a developer education center in Detroit and a support tech hub for historically Black colleges and universities in Atlanta.

Shoutout to Apple for putting its money where its mouth is and showing that its support for Black lives was not performative.

Photo: Apple / Apple Celebrates Black History Month

Apple Is Celebrating Black History Month With A Limited Editon ‘Black Unity’ Apple Watch & More  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Long-Awaited ‘Willy Wonka’ Prequel Sets March 2023 Release…
 1 week ago
01.19.21
Dustin Diamond On "Extra"
‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Diagnosed…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.21
“Birds of Prey: A Night of Music and Mayhem in HARLEYWOOD”
Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Add To…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.21
Like Father, Like Daughter: Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter…
 2 weeks ago
01.14.21
Macaulay Culkin Joins ‘Home Alone 2’ Fans In…
 2 weeks ago
01.14.21
Magician Siegfried Fischbacher died
Siegfried And Roy Magician Siegfried Fischbacher Passes Away…
 2 weeks ago
01.14.21
This Kid May Book First TV Role With…
 2 weeks ago
01.12.21
DaBaby Arrested In Los Angeles On Firearms Possession
 3 weeks ago
01.08.21
Snoop Dogg Goes Off The Top Rope With…
 3 weeks ago
01.08.21
Kimye Considering Divorce And Twitter Thinks Jeffree Star’s…
 3 weeks ago
01.06.21
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRESS ROOM
2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Tentatively To March
 3 weeks ago
01.05.21
The BRIT Awards 2020
New Couple Alert? Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde…
 3 weeks ago
01.04.21
Dr. Drew
Dr. Drew Pinsky Tests Positive For COVID-19
 4 weeks ago
12.30.20
Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Came When The World Needed…
 4 weeks ago
12.30.20
Photos
Close