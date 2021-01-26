Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Turn Up Tuesday: Designs That Make Sense!

Turn Up Tuesday 012621

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Part-Time Justin turns it up with this healthy morning treat and why isn’t THIS a thing yet? Part-Time Justin’s turn up topic includes designs that just make sense… like the following:

  • Knee activated sinks
  • Phone charging shopping carts
  • Scoop clips
  • Sliding stairs
  • Wall parking lines
  • Colored shopping carts

Plus, get his tasty recipe for Ginger Milk Tea below.

AUDIO

PHOTO

 

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 cups vanilla almond milk
  • 3 grams of sliced ginger root
  • 3 sticks of cinnamon

MORE TURN UP TUESDAYS

turn up tuesday

