Surprise! Halsey Is Pregnant With Her First Child

CMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

Call this a surprise announcement indeed! Halsey is pregnant with her first child!

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (January 27) to reveal her very first bundle of joy through a series of maternity photos shot by photographer Sam Dameshek. She even tagged the child’s father, 37-year-old screenwriter Alev Aydin over her belly.

“surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻 Photos by @samdameshek,” she captioned the post.

Aydin immediately jumped in the comments, telling Halsey, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.” Halsey replied, “I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

The singer discussed in an interview with The Guardian she was looking forward to motherhood after previously suffering a miscarriage.

She explained it was the “most inadequate I’ve ever felt.”

“Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do,” she said. “Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing.”

She even used the song “More” from her Manic album to open up further about reproductive health.

“I’ve been really open about my struggles with reproductive health, about wanting to freeze my eggs and having endometriosis and things like that,” she wrote in the liner notes for Apple Music. “For a long time, I didn’t think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it’s very, very important to me.”

“Then one day my OB-GYN tells me it’s looking like I maybe can, and I was so moved. It felt like this ascension into a different kind of womanhood,” added Halsey. “All of a sudden, everything is different. I’m not going to go tour myself to death because I have nothing else to do and I’m overcompensating for not being able to have this other thing that I really want. Now, I have a choice. I’ve never had a choice before.”

Congrats to Halsey!

 5 hours ago
01.27.21
