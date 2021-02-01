Entertainment News
Home

Bad Bunny Performed At The Royal Rumble & Got In On The Action Afterwards

Bad Bunny lived his childhood dream and we ain't mad...

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8

Source: NBC / Getty

Last night (Jan. 31) was WWE’s annual Royal Rumble PPV and while the winner of the 30-man over the top rope main event was a head scratcher (Edge?!), at least Bad Bunny did his thing for a few minutes.

Last week the Puerto Rican singer told Billboard about his upcoming WWE performance saying “Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true,” Bad Bunny said in a statement. “I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.” And entertain he did. With Booker T standing tall behind him, BB performed “Booker T” much to the delight of reggaeton and WWE fans tuning in.

But that wasn’t all!

During the main event the current king of reggaeton actually participated in the ruckus and didn’t just get involved in the wrestling match by helping Damien Priest eliminate The Miz and John Morrison, but even jumped off the top rope into the struggle team to boot.

Can’t say we saw that coming.

Though that was an impressive move (somewhat), we wouldn’t co-sign a career in wrestling for Bad Bunny should he decide to hang up the mic. Just sayin.’

Did y’all see the Royal Rumble? Did Bad Bunny do his thing? Do y’all wanna see Edge in the main event of Wrestlemania? Let us know in the comments.

Bad Bunny Performed At The Royal Rumble & Got In On The Action Afterwards  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

bad bunny , royal rumble

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Bad Bunny Performed At The Royal Rumble &…
 11 hours ago
02.01.21
Kristen Stewart Previews First Look As Princess Diana…
 5 days ago
01.28.21
CMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Surprise! Halsey Is Pregnant With Her First Child
 5 days ago
01.27.21
Long-Awaited ‘Willy Wonka’ Prequel Sets March 2023 Release…
 2 weeks ago
01.19.21
Dustin Diamond On "Extra"
‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Diagnosed…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.21
“Birds of Prey: A Night of Music and Mayhem in HARLEYWOOD”
Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Add To…
 3 weeks ago
01.15.21
Like Father, Like Daughter: Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter…
 3 weeks ago
01.14.21
Macaulay Culkin Joins ‘Home Alone 2’ Fans In…
 3 weeks ago
01.14.21
Magician Siegfried Fischbacher died
Siegfried And Roy Magician Siegfried Fischbacher Passes Away…
 3 weeks ago
01.14.21
This Kid May Book First TV Role With…
 3 weeks ago
01.12.21
DaBaby Arrested In Los Angeles On Firearms Possession
 4 weeks ago
01.08.21
Snoop Dogg Goes Off The Top Rope With…
 4 weeks ago
01.08.21
Kimye Considering Divorce And Twitter Thinks Jeffree Star’s…
 4 weeks ago
01.06.21
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRESS ROOM
2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Tentatively To March
 4 weeks ago
01.05.21
Photos
Close