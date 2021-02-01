News
Coachella Canceled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic, Officially

Bow Wow, your time is now, b...

Astroworld, Rolling Loud and other music festivals may be preparing for their glorious returns during a deadly pandemic in 2021, but don’t count on Coachella to be one of those jamborees looking to become the next super spreader event.

After being pushed back a few times during the past year, health officials officially shut down Coachella’s scheduled April 2021 date as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage out of control with no end in sight. Over the weekend Dr. Cameron Kaiser took to Twitter to announce that a public health order had been signed to put an end to any plans Coachella attendees had been making for April of this year.

Disappointing but completely understandable.

Coachella was originally set to be held in April of 2020, but the Coronavirus had organizers push the festival back to October of 2020 when everyone thought we’d be better off. Well, obviously that didn’t happen and it once again got pushed back to April of 2021. Now with the Rona mutating and becoming even more transmissible with the new variants, health experts have decided to just shut it all down.

Whether or not the same decision will be made for Astro World and Rolling Loud remains to be seen but given the state of the world, it’s pretty safe to say that would be best for everyone at this point. Somewhere out there Bow Wow’s planning a cross-country tour and given the circumstances, he’ll probably clean up…

Coachella Canceled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic, Officially  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

