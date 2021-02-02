Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up The Big Game!

Part-Time Justin tells us how to turn up that big game this weekend! He teaches us a game called “Flag on the Play or Bad Call Ref”… If you do this at the get together, is it considered a foul? Play along with us below:

A kid changes the channel

Someone spills a drink on the couch

The queso gets cold

Guest yells at the TV

A floozie shows up with an exposed thong

You clog the toilet and leave

Someone talks during the commercials

Guest lays down on the couch

Plus, get his tasty recipe for Tailgate Rade below.

INGREDIENTS

1 part vodka

2 parts Gatorade

2 parts Red Bull

Served over ice.

Stir.

Orange slice garnish optional.

