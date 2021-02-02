Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up The Big Game!

Turn Up Tuesday 020221

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Part-Time Justin tells us how to turn up that big game this weekend! He teaches us a game called “Flag on the Play or Bad Call Ref”… If you do this at the get together, is it considered a foul? Play along with us below:

  • A kid changes the channel
  • Someone spills a drink on the couch
  • The queso gets cold
  • Guest yells at the TV
  • A floozie shows up with an exposed thong
  • You clog the toilet and leave
  • Someone talks during the commercials
  • Guest lays down on the couch

Plus, get his tasty recipe for Tailgate Rade below.

AUDIO

PHOTO

 

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 part vodka
  • 2 parts Gatorade
  • 2 parts Red Bull

Served over ice.

Stir.

Orange slice garnish optional.

MORE TURN UP TUESDAY

turn up tuesday

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Bebe Rexha Discovers She’s Dead On The Internet
 6 hours ago
02.03.21
The 2021 Golden Globe Awards Nominations Announced Leaving…
 11 hours ago
02.03.21
Bad Bunny Performed At The Royal Rumble &…
 2 days ago
02.01.21
Kristen Stewart Previews First Look As Princess Diana…
 1 week ago
01.28.21
CMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Surprise! Halsey Is Pregnant With Her First Child
 1 week ago
01.27.21
Long-Awaited ‘Willy Wonka’ Prequel Sets March 2023 Release…
 2 weeks ago
01.19.21
Dustin Diamond On "Extra"
‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Diagnosed…
 3 weeks ago
01.15.21
“Birds of Prey: A Night of Music and Mayhem in HARLEYWOOD”
Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Add To…
 3 weeks ago
01.15.21
Like Father, Like Daughter: Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter…
 3 weeks ago
01.14.21
Macaulay Culkin Joins ‘Home Alone 2’ Fans In…
 3 weeks ago
01.14.21
Magician Siegfried Fischbacher died
Siegfried And Roy Magician Siegfried Fischbacher Passes Away…
 3 weeks ago
01.14.21
This Kid May Book First TV Role With…
 3 weeks ago
01.12.21
DaBaby Arrested In Los Angeles On Firearms Possession
 4 weeks ago
01.08.21
Snoop Dogg Goes Off The Top Rope With…
 4 weeks ago
01.08.21
Photos
Close