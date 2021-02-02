Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up The Big Game!

Part-Time Justin tells us how to turn up that big game this weekend! He teaches us a game called “Flag on the Play or Bad Call Ref”… If you do this at the get together, is it considered a foul? Play along with us below:
- A kid changes the channel
- Someone spills a drink on the couch
- The queso gets cold
- Guest yells at the TV
- A floozie shows up with an exposed thong
- You clog the toilet and leave
- Someone talks during the commercials
- Guest lays down on the couch
Plus, get his tasty recipe for Tailgate Rade below.
AUDIO
PHOTO
INGREDIENTS
- 1 part vodka
- 2 parts Gatorade
- 2 parts Red Bull
Served over ice.
Stir.
Orange slice garnish optional.
MORE TURN UP TUESDAY
Also On Radio Now 92.1: