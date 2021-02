Is An Age Gap A Problem?

We delve into some relationship issues, including… She found The One, but her family doesn’t accept the age gap. Is this age gap a deal breaker?

Plus, fighting over having another child. Don’t blame me… Blame COVID and how do I get him to propose? Kellie gives her love advice on these letters and more!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Also On Radio Now 92.1: