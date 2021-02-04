Entertainment News
Cardi B's Still Got It: Flaunting Her Old Moves In New Silhouette Challenge

Cardi B is finally ready to join in on the TikTok fun with her own silhouette challenge. The adored rapper flaunts her moves in a new video expressing just how difficult the challenge was for her.

The once stripper turned rapper went back into her vault of old dance moves for this challenge. Cardi sports luscious curls slightly pinned and a silk robe before transitioning into the red lit filter that has been traveling at the speed of light across the Internet. She joins the countless other celebrities who are enjoying the sexy silhouette challenge like singer Chloe Bailey and comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Cardi B recently announced her new single coming out Friday, February 5. She previewed the single with a visual of her swinging above a pool overlooking the city’s skyline.

The Bronx rapper is booked and busy with her current show, “Cardi Tries ____” on Facebook Messenger where she attempts a number of careers that are out of her comfort zone. She has also been working tirelessly to release her next Reebok x Cardi B shoe collection after her first one completely sold out in a matter of hours. Cardi also makes a cameo in a new Wayne’s World-themed “Eat Local” Uber Eats advertisement that is set to appear during the 55th Super Bowl this Sunday (Feb. 7).

Cardi B refuses to let the panoramic stop her show, and she continues to cash out with these advertising dollars. The countless show announcements, commercials and partnerships have kept the “WAP” specialist paid. Though the checks are rolling in for Cardi, she continues to keep fans entertained, since in-person concerts are no longer available, by exploring the world of TikTok and its’ challenges.

Keep going, Cardi!

