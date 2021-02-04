H-Town
HomeH-Town

10-Year-Old Boy Missing In West Houston Found Safe

Tyler Hamilton

Source: Courtesy of the Hamilton Family

A West Houston-area family is relieved after their 10-year-old son was found safe on Wednesday morning (February 4).

Tyler Hamilton was riding his bike near Ray Daily Elementary around 3 PM on Tuesday (February 3) when he was reported missing. Thankfully, the child was found near the same area on Wednesday. No further details were released about how he was found or his recovery.

The Houston Police Department had asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in regards to Tyler’s whereabouts and thankfully everything is OK.

To report a missing person or runaway, call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000. For children under 13 years of age, persons with special needs or other emergencies, dial 911. There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing.

10-Year-Old Boy Missing In West Houston Found Safe  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Cardi B’s Still Got It: Flaunting Her Old…
 16 hours ago
02.04.21
Bebe Rexha Discovers She’s Dead On The Internet
 24 hours ago
02.03.21
The 2021 Golden Globe Awards Nominations Announced Leaving…
 1 day ago
02.03.21
Bad Bunny Performed At The Royal Rumble &…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
Kristen Stewart Previews First Look As Princess Diana…
 1 week ago
01.28.21
CMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Surprise! Halsey Is Pregnant With Her First Child
 1 week ago
01.27.21
Long-Awaited ‘Willy Wonka’ Prequel Sets March 2023 Release…
 2 weeks ago
01.19.21
Dustin Diamond On "Extra"
‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Diagnosed…
 3 weeks ago
01.15.21
“Birds of Prey: A Night of Music and Mayhem in HARLEYWOOD”
Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Add To…
 3 weeks ago
01.15.21
Like Father, Like Daughter: Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter…
 3 weeks ago
01.14.21
Macaulay Culkin Joins ‘Home Alone 2’ Fans In…
 3 weeks ago
01.14.21
Magician Siegfried Fischbacher died
Siegfried And Roy Magician Siegfried Fischbacher Passes Away…
 3 weeks ago
01.14.21
This Kid May Book First TV Role With…
 3 weeks ago
01.12.21
DaBaby Arrested In Los Angeles On Firearms Possession
 4 weeks ago
01.08.21
Photos
Close