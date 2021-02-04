Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Who’s The Smartest 7th Grader?

Who's The Smartest 2

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Our girl Cami with KiddTV joins us again… Can we correctly answer these questions to pass the 7th grade? And stay tuned next week when the class takes the 8th grade test!

Play along with us and answer the questions below:

  • What formula is used to find the circumference of a circle?
  • Which battle was the turning point in the Revolutionary war?
  • Spell the word Liasion (Well… that’s a given)
  • Most hormones are produced by which human organ system?

VIDEO

AUDIO

MORE WHO’S SMARTEST!

who's the smartest

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Cardi B’s Still Got It: Flaunting Her Old…
 16 hours ago
02.04.21
Bebe Rexha Discovers She’s Dead On The Internet
 24 hours ago
02.03.21
The 2021 Golden Globe Awards Nominations Announced Leaving…
 1 day ago
02.03.21
Bad Bunny Performed At The Royal Rumble &…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
Kristen Stewart Previews First Look As Princess Diana…
 1 week ago
01.28.21
CMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Surprise! Halsey Is Pregnant With Her First Child
 1 week ago
01.27.21
Long-Awaited ‘Willy Wonka’ Prequel Sets March 2023 Release…
 2 weeks ago
01.19.21
Dustin Diamond On "Extra"
‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Diagnosed…
 3 weeks ago
01.15.21
“Birds of Prey: A Night of Music and Mayhem in HARLEYWOOD”
Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Add To…
 3 weeks ago
01.15.21
Like Father, Like Daughter: Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter…
 3 weeks ago
01.14.21
Macaulay Culkin Joins ‘Home Alone 2’ Fans In…
 3 weeks ago
01.14.21
Magician Siegfried Fischbacher died
Siegfried And Roy Magician Siegfried Fischbacher Passes Away…
 3 weeks ago
01.14.21
This Kid May Book First TV Role With…
 3 weeks ago
01.12.21
DaBaby Arrested In Los Angeles On Firearms Possession
 4 weeks ago
01.08.21
Photos
Close