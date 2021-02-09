News
HomeNews

Tennessee YouTuber Dies While Attempting A Fake Robbery Prank

Open carry gun states are nothing nice.

Danger!

Source: South_agency / Getty

Clout continues to be one of the greatest downfalls of this new generation. One online personality recently lost his life trying to do the most.

As spotted on Buzzfeed News a popular YouTuber was shot when he attempted to prank someone with weapons. On Friday, February 5 Timothy Wilks reportedly walked into the parking lot of Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Nashville around 9:25 p.m. The 20-year-old man and an associate of his apparently approached a group of people, that included David Starnes Jr., brandishing butcher knives.

According to police Starnes thought the situation was indeed real and shot the jokester on sight. When the police arrived to the scene he told the local authorities that he was unaware of any prank and acted in self defense. Timothy’s friends explained the “prank” was intended to help him gain further notoriety online. This is not the first time had been involved in a fake crime. In August he and his twin brother were charged with a felony and misdemeanor after they concocted a pair of fake bank robberies.

Thus far no one arrests have been made.

Photo:

Tennessee YouTuber Dies While Attempting A Fake Robbery Prank  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

YouTube

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
9 items
Hate it or Love it? Twitter Reacts to…
 2 days ago
02.08.21
Here’s Why the Super Bowl Fan Ran On…
 2 days ago
02.08.21
Miley Cyrus Super Bowl LV Performance Preparation Is…
 3 days ago
02.06.21
Cardi B’s Still Got It: Flaunting Her Old…
 6 days ago
02.04.21
Bebe Rexha Discovers She’s Dead On The Internet
 6 days ago
02.03.21
The 2021 Golden Globe Awards Nominations Announced Leaving…
 6 days ago
02.03.21
Bad Bunny Performed At The Royal Rumble &…
 1 week ago
02.01.21
Kristen Stewart Previews First Look As Princess Diana…
 2 weeks ago
01.28.21
CMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Surprise! Halsey Is Pregnant With Her First Child
 2 weeks ago
01.27.21
Long-Awaited ‘Willy Wonka’ Prequel Sets March 2023 Release…
 3 weeks ago
01.19.21
Dustin Diamond On "Extra"
‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Diagnosed…
 4 weeks ago
01.15.21
“Birds of Prey: A Night of Music and Mayhem in HARLEYWOOD”
Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Add To…
 4 weeks ago
01.15.21
Like Father, Like Daughter: Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter…
 4 weeks ago
01.14.21
Macaulay Culkin Joins ‘Home Alone 2’ Fans In…
 4 weeks ago
01.14.21
Photos
Close