Part-Time Justin is turning it up with a special Valentine’s Day drink that tastes like a chocolate-covered cherry! Hear our discussion on the art/history of kissing, oxytocin and so much MORE!

Plus, get the Love Drop Shot recipe below.

INGREDIENTS

Moonshine cherry juice

Kahlúa

Baileys Irish Cream

Serve in a clear glass with some chocolate on the side and top with a maraschino cherry!

