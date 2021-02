J-Si and Kinsey said that they found The One, but they weren’t the only ones putting in an offer. Did they get the house? And will we be hearing that sappy letter that J-Si wrote?

Get J-Si’s house update and watch the Zillow – SNL skit below!

Plus, escape the cold and imagine days on the beach without shoes – or worries…with our Winter Warm-Up!

VIDEOS

AUDIO

RELATED: J-Si’s House Hunting

Also On Radio Now 92.1: