Texas Rapper Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Beyoncé’s Cousin In San Antonio

A burgeoning Texas rapper was arrested on Saturday (February 6) after she allegedly shot and killed a man inside of an apartment complex in San Antonio.

21-year-old Sasha Skare was arrested after investigators say she shot and killed 34-year-old Martell DeRouen inside of The Towers Apartments in January. According to neighbors, they overheard the two arguing before a gun was fired. Surveillance footage captured Skare leaving the apartment shortly after the shooting took place.

The arrest isn’t the first for Skare who was allegedly involved in a 2019 shooting in Austin which resulted in one man dying in a robbery gone bad. Skare is now facing a first-degree felony murder charge as well as the previous charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

DeRouen’s wife, Joia, says Martell met Skare while shooting a music video.

“He released a mixtape called Trunk Bang, and he wanted some girls for a video shoot and he honestly just met her online,” Joia DeRouen said. “When you know, the video shoot was over. He said, hey, you know, she’s interested in music. I think I want to help her out.”

Martell, who was related to Beyoncé through her grandmother Agnes DeRouen, was an Air Force Veteran who rapped under the name Kardone.

“He never really talked about it, bragged about it, or anything like that,” Joia said of the relationship between Martell and his world-famous cousin. “He said, You know, I know that people other than me would try to use that to get some type of fame. You know, kind of like a latch on type person or a coattail rider is what he would say I’m not, I’m going to make my own way. I want people to know me for me.”

I just talked to Joia, wife of the late Martell DeRouen. She says she's feeling a small sense of relief knowing Sasha Skare is behind bars today. Joia said Skare turned herself into police last night. Investigators say Skare allegedly shot and killed Martell back in Jan. pic.twitter.com/A7jgLEuLIa — Morgan Burrell (@Morgan_Burrell) February 7, 2021

