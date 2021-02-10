Ana’s Midweek Update: All Things Funny!

Our girl Ana fills us in on all things funny during her Midweek Update!
She got the spend the whole day with Academy Award Winning Actress in a Drama… Listen to hear who she name drops below.
Plus, escape the cold and imagine days on the beach without shoes – or worries…with our Winter Warm-Up!
AUDIO
VIDEO
Our favorite video of the year so far!
“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap
“I can see that,” responds judge pic.twitter.com/HclKlAUwbM
— Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) February 9, 2021
