Ana’s Midweek Update: All Things Funny!

Our girl Ana fills us in on all things funny during her Midweek Update!

She got the spend the whole day with Academy Award Winning Actress in a Drama… Listen to hear who she name drops below.

Plus, escape the cold and imagine days on the beach without shoes – or worries…with our Winter Warm-Up!

Our favorite video of the year so far!

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap “I can see that,” responds judge pic.twitter.com/HclKlAUwbM — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) February 9, 2021

