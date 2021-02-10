Entertainment News
Halsey Goes Full “Mean Girl”

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching but our beloved Halsey decided to take a different approach with launching her Anti Vday makeup line.  It seems like a cool enough product but the best part is the commercial!  Halsey is in a bathtub full of doughnuts, which by the way is the ONLY way I want to take baths now.  But she’s on the phone re-enacting one the most classic scenes from the movie “Mean Girls”.  And Halsey absolutely crushed it.  Like I would watch a sequel of that movie that starred her.  She even took one of the quotes from the movie as her Instagram caption where she said “Raise your hand if you been personally victimized by Halsey” LOL.  Check out the clips side by side and see how well they did in re-creating this scene.

 

 

 

