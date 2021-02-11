Who’s The Smartest 8th Grader?

Our girl Cami with KiddTV joins us again… Can we correctly answer these questions to pass the 8th grade? Stay tuned to hear who became our valedictorian and who was in last place!

Play along with us and answer the questions below:

What is the end stage of a star’s life?

Which document prohibited further colonization of America by European Countries?

In basketball, how many fouls does it take for a player to be fouled out and eliminated?

The formula y=mx+b is used to find what?

