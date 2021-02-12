Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Love Poems From Cupid

Part-Time Justin Cupid

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Our boy Part-Time Justin is dressed as Cupid today, and he wrote love poems just especially for us!

POEMS

“Kellie’s head is red and her bottoms are too

Allen said I thee wed and she said I do

A sandwich she gives her husband for food

And for some loven’ they use astroglide lube”

“Big Al,

Twinkle Twinkle my little pringle

You are so funny you make me tinkle

But if by chance you make a stinckle

We love you so, we’ll let it swingle.”

“Little miss Ana

Slipped on a banana

Falling head over peels

When along came Ryan

Who sat down beside her

And showed her how love feels”

“J-Si and Kinsey went up a hill to have some hanky panky

They sealed the deal and caught a feel

Now they have Cason and Chloe”

“There once was a Trey who lived in a shoe

When he met his wife Kara

He stopped using a three-in-one shampoo”

 

Photos
Close