Love Poems From Cupid

Our boy Part-Time Justin is dressed as Cupid today, and he wrote love poems just especially for us!

And for some loven’ they use astroglide lube”

A sandwich she gives her husband for food

Allen said I thee wed and she said I do

“Kellie’s head is red and her bottoms are too

We love you so, we’ll let it swingle.”

But if by chance you make a stinckle

You are so funny you make me tinkle

Twinkle Twinkle my little pringle

And showed her how love feels”

Who sat down beside her

When along came Ryan

“J-Si and Kinsey went up a hill to have some hanky panky

They sealed the deal and caught a feel

Now they have Cason and Chloe”