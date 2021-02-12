We Play A Dirty New Game!

Who will win the title as the Dirty Thirty champion? Who is the loser? And what answer did someone get hilariously wrong? Listen to find out!

Play along with us and answer the questions below:

Round 1 Big Al

Area 51 is located in which state?

Who appears on a 10 dollar bill?

What shape is used for stop signs?

What is California’s nickname?

What did Taco Bell’s chihuahua say?

Where does Spongebob Squarepants live?

What year did “Facebook” launch?

Round 1 J-Si

What is the University of Notre Dame’s mascot?

What is Joey Tribbiani’s famous line?

What is the capital of Japan?

Where in the body is blood produced?

What is the name for the hashtag symbol on a phone?

What’s the largest animal on earth?

What football team’s fans are known as ‘cheese heads’?

The Aurora Borealis is also known as what?

Round 1 Kellie

The Bermuda Triangle is located in which ocean?

Hypertension is another name for what?

What does SEO stand for?

Originally, Tweets only had how many characters?

What is the name of Han Solo’s ship?

What is the largest ocean in the world?

How many bones does the human body have?

What country was Beethoven born?

How many teeth does an adult have?

What is the capital city of Italy?

Round 2 J-Si

What song does Harry Styles sing with a fruit in title?

Who invented the light bulb?

Which singer’s real name is Stefani Germanotta?

Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo are the sons of which musician?

In the UK, what is the day after Christmas known as?

What is the tallest breed of dog in the world?

‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ is from what movie?

Round 2 Kellie

What is the lowest army rank of a US soldier?

What is the common name for dried plums?

Which bone are babies born without?

What is Puff Daddy’s real name?

What did the Crocodile swallow in Peter Pan?

What’s the hardest rock?

The Statue of Liberty was given by which country?

In the US version of The Office, what city do they live in?

