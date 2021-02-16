Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 7 With Jules

Morning After The Rose with Jules

Source: MATR / Radio One Digital

More mean girls…ugh, I’m over them!  These girls are all WAAAAAY TOO DRAMATIC, and extremely rude.  Where’s Katie when you need her?!
I’m back at it, recapping last night’s episode of The Bachelor, while getting a little help from Bachelor Twitter!  I’m sharing my top 5 favorite tweets about last night’s episode.  Check out my latest episode of “Morning After The Rose” below! (warning: some spoilers ahead)
Do you think Kit will get invited to BIP? 🌹
Yes, if you’re wondering…I AM wearing a mock turtle neck sweater dress.  Also, yes, this look was inspired by Matt’s many turtlenecks.  Subscribe to Radio Now 100.9 on YouTube so you don’t miss next week’s episode of “Morning After The Rose,” and use #MorningAfterRose to have your tweets featured!

RELATED: WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 6 With Jules

WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 5 With Jules

WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep 1 with Jules

WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 7 With Jules  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 7 With…
 1 day ago
02.17.21
Sabrina Parr On Lamar Odom’s Out Of Pocket…
 5 days ago
02.13.21
Graham Norton Show - London
Justin Timberlake Apologizes To Britney Spears, Janet Jackson…
 5 days ago
02.12.21
Now Streaming: The 13 Best Psychological Thrillers On…
 5 days ago
02.14.21
Dwayne Johnson’s Mom Stole The Interview In Adorable…
 6 days ago
02.12.21
Tom Brady Gets Super Lit At Parade
 7 days ago
02.11.21
Halsey Goes Full “Mean Girl”
 7 days ago
02.11.21
Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes…
 1 week ago
02.11.21
9 items
Hate it or Love it? Twitter Reacts to…
 1 week ago
02.08.21
Here’s Why the Super Bowl Fan Ran On…
 1 week ago
02.08.21
Miley Cyrus Super Bowl LV Performance Preparation Is…
 2 weeks ago
02.06.21
Cardi B’s Still Got It: Flaunting Her Old…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.21
Bebe Rexha Discovers She’s Dead On The Internet
 2 weeks ago
02.03.21
The 2021 Golden Globe Awards Nominations Announced Leaving…
 2 weeks ago
02.03.21
Photos
Close