Houston Freeze: What To Do If A Pipe Bursts In Your Home

Leaking ceiling

One of the effects of the winter freeze that has gripped the Houston area and much of Texas over the last few days are bursting pipes and water mains. Hundreds of Houstonians and Texans have experienced pipes bursting inside of their homes, flooding rooms and causing significant damage to ceilings and more.

The bursting pipes have become a common occurrence from apartments to homes after the hard freeze damaged pipes and brought hard ice inside, causing pressure and creating a giant headache for homeowners.

After a pipe bursts in your home, the best thing to do is to immediately shut the water off or at best, drip your faucets. Response time from plumbers could be difficult considering how ice has collected on roads due to the storm and freezing rain. If you can locate where the water main is in location to your house, shut it off before things flood. If you believe a pipe is frozen, turn off your water supply. If you believe your faucet is not running or your toilet is not refilling, there’s a high chance your pipes are frozen.

What To Do If Your Pipes Freeze Or Break

  • Shut off your water at the main water valve.
  • Electricity should be cut off to the area of the home with water.
  • Call a plumber. It’s a good idea to research 24-hour plumbing companies in advance, just in case.
  • If flooring, walls or ceilings are severely damaged, you may need to contact a water damage professional.
  • You need to prevent mold and mildew buildup so use mops, towels and a wet/dry vacuum to soak up the water.

