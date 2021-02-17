I love Demi for many reasons, but one of them is how open she has been with her personal struggles and mental health. She’s done it with her music with songs like “It’s Ok Not To Be Ok” with super producer Marshmello, she’s done with posts on social media, and just talking about it in interviews. It takes a lot of courage and strength to make yourself that vulnerable and sharing some of your deepest, darkest secrets. But it seems like Demi is ready to share even MORE! Lovato has a new documentary coming to YouTube on March 23 called “Dancing With The Devil.” The trailer itself has me on the edge of my seat because things are about to get REAL! Check it out below

Source:https://www.eonline.com/news/1239077/demi-lovato-says-she-suffered-3-strokes-and-a-heart-attack-after-overdose?cmpid=rss-000000-rssfeed-365-topstories&utm_source=eonline&utm_medium=rssfeeds&utm_campaign=rss_topstories

WATCH: Demi Lovato’s “Dancing With The Devil” Documentary Trailer was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1: