Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Demi Lovato’s “Dancing With The Devil” Documentary Trailer

I love Demi for many reasons, but one of them is how open she has been with her personal struggles and mental health.   She’s done it with her music with songs like “It’s Ok Not To Be Ok” with super producer Marshmello, she’s done with posts on social media, and just talking about it in interviews. It takes a lot of courage and strength to make yourself that vulnerable and sharing some of your deepest, darkest secrets.  But it seems like Demi is ready to share even MORE!  Lovato has a new documentary coming to YouTube on March 23 called “Dancing With The Devil.”  The trailer itself has me on the edge of my seat because things are about to get REAL! Check it out below

 

 

 

 

 

Source:https://www.eonline.com/news/1239077/demi-lovato-says-she-suffered-3-strokes-and-a-heart-attack-after-overdose?cmpid=rss-000000-rssfeed-365-topstories&utm_source=eonline&utm_medium=rssfeeds&utm_campaign=rss_topstories

WATCH: Demi Lovato’s “Dancing With The Devil” Documentary Trailer  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
WATCH: Demi Lovato’s “Dancing With The Devil” Documentary…
 21 hours ago
02.18.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 7 With…
 2 days ago
02.17.21
Sabrina Parr On Lamar Odom’s Out Of Pocket…
 6 days ago
02.13.21
Graham Norton Show - London
Justin Timberlake Apologizes To Britney Spears, Janet Jackson…
 6 days ago
02.12.21
Now Streaming: The 13 Best Psychological Thrillers On…
 6 days ago
02.14.21
Dwayne Johnson’s Mom Stole The Interview In Adorable…
 7 days ago
02.12.21
Tom Brady Gets Super Lit At Parade
 1 week ago
02.11.21
Halsey Goes Full “Mean Girl”
 1 week ago
02.11.21
Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes…
 1 week ago
02.11.21
9 items
Hate it or Love it? Twitter Reacts to…
 1 week ago
02.08.21
Here’s Why the Super Bowl Fan Ran On…
 1 week ago
02.08.21
Miley Cyrus Super Bowl LV Performance Preparation Is…
 2 weeks ago
02.06.21
Cardi B’s Still Got It: Flaunting Her Old…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.21
Bebe Rexha Discovers She’s Dead On The Internet
 2 weeks ago
02.03.21
Photos
Close