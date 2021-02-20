H-Town
How To Apply For Federal Disaster Relief In The Wake Of Texas Winter Storm

President Joe Biden signed a major disaster relief declaration for Texas on Saturday (February 20), clearing the way for more resources to be allocated to the state in wake of an unprecedented deadly winter storm which left millions without power and thousands scrambling for clean water and food.

The declaration allows for individuals and business owners in Texas to apply for federal emergency aid, such as grants for “temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other recovery programs.” FEMA has provided generators, drinking water and food among other supplies to Texas.

Here’s how you can apply for disaster relief aid.

  • Register now at 1-800-621-3362 or visit disasterassistance.gov
  • At least one household member must be a US Citizen.
  • If you’re insured, file claims with your insurance.

