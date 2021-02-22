Olivia Rodrigo Driver’s License SNL Skit

Everyone loves Olivia Rodrigo’s smash hit “Driver’s License” No matter what age you are everyone can relate to what the star from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is talking about. In this skit a bunch of “tough” guys are shooting pool and decide to take it up another notch by playing “Driver’s License”. Hilarity quickly ensues as the song puts everyone in their feelings, just like it does with everybody.

Rodrigo herself responded to the skit and had this to say.

DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) February 21, 2021

Source: https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/22/entertainment/olivia-rodrigo-saturday-night-live-trnd/index.html

