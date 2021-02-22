Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Olivia Rodrigo Driver’s License SNL Skit

Everyone loves Olivia Rodrigo’s smash hit “Driver’s License”  No matter what age you are everyone can relate to what the star from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is talking about.  In this skit a bunch of “tough” guys are shooting pool and decide to take it up another notch by playing “Driver’s License”.  Hilarity quickly ensues as the song puts everyone in their feelings, just like it does with everybody.

 

 

Rodrigo herself responded to the skit and had this to say.

 

 

 

 

Source: https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/22/entertainment/olivia-rodrigo-saturday-night-live-trnd/index.html

Olivia Rodrigo Driver’s License SNL Skit  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 8 With…
 5 hours ago
02.23.21
Olivia Rodrigo Driver’s License SNL Skit
 23 hours ago
02.23.21
WATCH: Daft Punk Announce Breakup With Video
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These…
 3 days ago
02.20.21
7 items
7 Of Kim & Kanye’s Best Moments Before…
 4 days ago
02.20.21
Demi Lovato’s YouTube Docuseries Unveils Major Health Problems…
 5 days ago
02.19.21
WATCH: Demi Lovato’s “Dancing With The Devil” Documentary…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 7 With…
 1 week ago
02.17.21
Sabrina Parr On Lamar Odom’s Out Of Pocket…
 2 weeks ago
02.13.21
Graham Norton Show - London
Justin Timberlake Apologizes To Britney Spears, Janet Jackson…
 2 weeks ago
02.12.21
Now Streaming: The 13 Best Psychological Thrillers On…
 2 weeks ago
02.14.21
Dwayne Johnson’s Mom Stole The Interview In Adorable…
 2 weeks ago
02.12.21
Tom Brady Gets Super Lit At Parade
 2 weeks ago
02.11.21
Halsey Goes Full “Mean Girl”
 2 weeks ago
02.11.21
Photos
Close