WATCH: Daft Punk Announce Breakup With Video

It’s a sad day in the music industry. Legendary EDM duo Daft Punk announced their breakup today after 28 years together. They have been icons and pioneers for EDM music and have provided us with timeless jams like “One More Time”, “Get Lucky” with Pharrell Williams and “Starboy” with The Weeknd. They have this ability to grab our attentions without ever speaking a word. So when they released their video “Epilogue” it was no surprise there weren’t any words spoken, but the message was loud and clear. It is a heart wrenching 8 minutes but also so beautiful in the story that it tells. We wish them the best if they just retire or whatever they decide to do next. It definitely sets up an epic comeback tour. Check out their video and all the love pouring in on social media.

Daft punk breaking up hits hard. I found their music on Cartoon Network when I was like 12 becuz they played the Harder better faster stronger music vid. Fell in love w them saw them live at their first Coachella performance. Thank u for all the music & inspiration 🥲 — dillonfrancis (@DillonFrancis) February 22, 2021

Daft Punk left the game with a flawless legacy. I would say enviable but impossibly unattainable is more appropriate — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) February 22, 2021

I remember how those gorgeous French robots got lucky and locked us out of heaven all night at the 2013 Grammys. I couldn't even be mad for 3 minutes — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) February 22, 2021

Thank you DAFT PUNK for everything! We will miss you! #legends — Alesso (@Alesso) February 22, 2021

Thank you for the memories and music Daft Punk. The world will miss you 😢 pic.twitter.com/613gB1KiTT — GRiZ (@Griz) February 22, 2021

