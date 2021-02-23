Turn Up Tuesday: Because Gen Z Says So!

Part-Time Justin tells us how to turn up a spring cocktail. It’s so good, he put his name on it… Get the Justini recipe below.

Plus, find out the dos and don’ts Gen Z has for millennials.

Skinny jeans

Laughing crying emoji

Middle part hairstyle

Knowing somebody’s Hogwarts house

The overhead shot and using the word selfie

Also using the word adulting

Liking pizza = personality trait

INGREDIENTS

1 part vodka

1 part elderflower liqueur

½ part lavender honey syrup

½ part lemon juice

Shake well with ice

Serve in a martini glass

Garnish with lemon peel

Lavender Honey Syrup Recipe:

Boil ½ cup of water

Steep with 1 tablespoon of lavender petals

Filter out lavender petals

Add ½ cup of honey to the lavender water

Stir in a pot over the stove until you get a syrup consistency

