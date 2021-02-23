Turn Up Tuesday: Because Gen Z Says So!

Part-Time Justin tells us how to turn up a spring cocktail. It’s so good, he put his name on it… Get the Justini recipe below.
Plus, find out the dos and don’ts Gen Z has for millennials.
- Skinny jeans
- Laughing crying emoji
- Middle part hairstyle
- Knowing somebody’s Hogwarts house
- The overhead shot and using the word selfie
- Also using the word adulting
- Liking pizza = personality trait
AUDIO
PHOTOS
INGREDIENTS
- 1 part vodka
- 1 part elderflower liqueur
- ½ part lavender honey syrup
- ½ part lemon juice
Shake well with ice
Serve in a martini glass
Garnish with lemon peel
Lavender Honey Syrup Recipe:
- Boil ½ cup of water
- Steep with 1 tablespoon of lavender petals
- Filter out lavender petals
- Add ½ cup of honey to the lavender water
Stir in a pot over the stove until you get a syrup consistency
MORE TURN UP TUESDAYS
Also On Radio Now 92.1: