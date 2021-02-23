Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Turn Up Tuesday: Because Gen Z Says So!

Turn Up Tuesday 022321

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Part-Time Justin tells us how to turn up a spring cocktail. It’s so good, he put his name on it… Get the Justini recipe below.

Plus, find out the dos and don’ts Gen Z has for millennials.

  • Skinny jeans
  • Laughing crying emoji
  • Middle part hairstyle
  • Knowing somebody’s Hogwarts house
  • The overhead shot and using the word selfie
  • Also using the word adulting
  • Liking pizza = personality trait

AUDIO

PHOTOS

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 part vodka
  • 1 part elderflower liqueur
  • ½ part lavender honey syrup
  • ½ part lemon juice

Shake well with ice

Serve in a martini glass

Garnish with lemon peel

Lavender Honey Syrup Recipe:

  • Boil ½ cup of water
  • Steep with 1 tablespoon of lavender petals
  • Filter out lavender petals
  • Add ½ cup of honey to the lavender water

Stir in a pot over the stove until you get a syrup consistency

MORE TURN UP TUESDAYS

turn up tuesday

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 8 With…
 5 hours ago
02.23.21
Olivia Rodrigo Driver’s License SNL Skit
 23 hours ago
02.23.21
WATCH: Daft Punk Announce Breakup With Video
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These…
 3 days ago
02.20.21
7 items
7 Of Kim & Kanye’s Best Moments Before…
 4 days ago
02.20.21
Demi Lovato’s YouTube Docuseries Unveils Major Health Problems…
 5 days ago
02.19.21
WATCH: Demi Lovato’s “Dancing With The Devil” Documentary…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 7 With…
 1 week ago
02.17.21
Sabrina Parr On Lamar Odom’s Out Of Pocket…
 2 weeks ago
02.13.21
Graham Norton Show - London
Justin Timberlake Apologizes To Britney Spears, Janet Jackson…
 2 weeks ago
02.12.21
Now Streaming: The 13 Best Psychological Thrillers On…
 2 weeks ago
02.14.21
Dwayne Johnson’s Mom Stole The Interview In Adorable…
 2 weeks ago
02.12.21
Tom Brady Gets Super Lit At Parade
 2 weeks ago
02.11.21
Halsey Goes Full “Mean Girl”
 2 weeks ago
02.11.21
Photos
Close