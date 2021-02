Since we work from home, we like to play a little game called Go Find! Today, Producer Nick issued the challenge… Go find your favorite tool! Who brought the best thing to the Zoom call?

Big Al – Ryobi chainsaw

Kellie – Coffee and collagen Frother

Part-Time Justin – Wine bottle opener

Ana – A toothpick

J-Si – Kelvin 23 Multi-tool (honorable mention: digital tape measure)

