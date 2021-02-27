Entertainment News
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely

Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 12, 2015

Source: MPI67/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Lady Gaga‘s beloved French bulldogs Koji and Gustav have been returned to her safely, three days after they were stolen from her dog walker and Gaga put up a ransom to have them returned.

A woman met with the Oscar and Grammy Award-winner’s staff and detectives and brought the dogs to them on Friday night (February 26).

“The woman found the dogs and reached out to Lady Gaga’s staff to return them,” the LAPD said in a statement. “The woman’s identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety.”

Gaga posted an emotional plea for their safe return early Friday, stating her heart was “sick” and wished for a safe return for her dogs, while calling her dogwalker a hero.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness,” she wrote. “I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”

The LAPD is still investigating the assault on her dogwalker and the kidnapping of Gaga’s dogs. Surveillance footage showed two individuals approaching the dogwalker and a struggle ensuring. Eventually, one of the attacker’s pulls out a gun and shoots the dogwalker. He’s expected to survive his injuries.

lady gaga

