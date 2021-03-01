H-Town
JJ Watt, Cardinals Agree To 2-Year, $31M Deal

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

JJ Watt is officially in the desert.

The 3-time former NFL Defensive Player of the Year signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday (March 1), reuniting him with Deandre Hopkins and adding another star to a promising team in the NFC West.

Watt and the Cardinals agreed to a two-year deal worth $31 million on Friday with $23 million of it guaranteed. The Houston Texans released Watt on February 12, ending a 10-year tenure where Watt not only set franchise records for sacks and tackles for loss, he became the team’s most talented player. Injuries cut short the latter half of his career in Houston but in 10 seasons, he amassed over 100 sacks, including two seasons where he hit 20. He finished second in the NFL MVP race in 2014 behind Aaron Rodgers.

Instead of letting his agent or NFL media break the news, Watt broke it himself on Twitter.

“Source: Me,” he wrote.

JJ Watt, Cardinals Agree To 2-Year, $31M Deal  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

