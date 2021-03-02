Turn Up Tuesday: My Wedding Rules

Part-Time Justin tells us how to turn up our Spring Break drinks! This week’s treat was trending on TikTok and is like an adult Capri Sun … Get the Corona Sunrise recipe below.
Plus, the we discuss the don’ts as a wedding guest.
- Don’t assume you can bring a guess
- Don’t bring an overly large gift
- Don’t forget to turn off your phone
- Don’t ignore the attire protocol
- Don’t forget to sign the guest book
- Don’t wear white
- Don’t talk forever to the couple
- Don’t forget your wedding favor
INGREDIENTS
- Corona
- Shot of tequila
- Orange juice
- Grenadine
- Lime wedge
