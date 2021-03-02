Turn Up Tuesday: My Wedding Rules

Part-Time Justin tells us how to turn up our Spring Break drinks! This week’s treat was trending on TikTok and is like an adult Capri Sun … Get the Corona Sunrise recipe below.

Plus, the we discuss the don’ts as a wedding guest.

Don’t assume you can bring a guess

Don’t bring an overly large gift

Don’t forget to turn off your phone

Don’t ignore the attire protocol

Don’t forget to sign the guest book

Don’t wear white

Don’t talk forever to the couple

Don’t forget your wedding favor

INGREDIENTS

Corona

Shot of tequila

Orange juice

Grenadine

Lime wedge

