Turn Up Tuesday: My Wedding Rules

Turn Up Tuesday 030221

Part-Time Justin tells us how to turn up our Spring Break drinks! This week’s treat was trending on TikTok and is like an adult Capri Sun … Get the Corona Sunrise recipe below.

Plus, the we discuss the don’ts as a wedding guest.

  • Don’t assume you can bring a guess
  • Don’t bring an overly large gift
  • Don’t forget to turn off your phone
  • Don’t ignore the attire protocol
  • Don’t forget to sign the guest book
  • Don’t wear white
  • Don’t talk forever to the couple
  • Don’t forget your wedding favor

INGREDIENTS

  • Corona
  • Shot of tequila
  • Orange juice
  • Grenadine
  • Lime wedge

