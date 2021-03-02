H-Town
HomeH-Town

Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Texas 100 Percent Open Starting March 10, Ending Mask Mandate

George Floyd's public viewing held in Houston, Texas

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday (March 2) Texas would be the largest state to end its mask mandate, nearly eight months after it was originally announced to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, businesses will be able to open to full capacity beginning on March 10.

However, the mandate and other COVID restrictions were loosely enforced throughout the pandemic as cities such as certain businesses in Houston and Dallas flaunted restrictions by holding mass gatherings.

“Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” Abbott said inside of a crowded dining room in Lubbock, where many weren’t wearing masks. “It’s just that now state mandates are no longer needed.”

Although Texas’ hospitalizations and deaths have dramatically fallen over the past few weeks, vaccinations have been slow for Texans. According to recent data, only 6 percent of the state has been vaccinated.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest News & Statistics

Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Texas 100 Percent Open Starting March 10, Ending Mask Mandate  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

coronavirus , Greg Abbott , Texas

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Morning After The Rose Ep. 9 (WTA) With…
 6 hours ago
03.02.21
Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 12, 2015
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 3 days ago
02.27.21
91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Lady Gaga Offers $500K Reward For Stolen French…
 5 days ago
02.25.21
Justin Bieber’s Surprise Performance at “Stream On” Event
 1 week ago
02.23.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 8 With…
 1 week ago
02.23.21
Olivia Rodrigo Driver’s License SNL Skit
 1 week ago
02.23.21
WATCH: Daft Punk Announce Breakup With Video
 1 week ago
02.23.21
Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These…
 1 week ago
02.20.21
7 items
7 Of Kim & Kanye’s Best Moments Before…
 2 weeks ago
02.20.21
Demi Lovato’s YouTube Docuseries Unveils Major Health Problems…
 2 weeks ago
02.19.21
WATCH: Demi Lovato’s “Dancing With The Devil” Documentary…
 2 weeks ago
02.18.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 7 With…
 2 weeks ago
02.17.21
Sabrina Parr On Lamar Odom’s Out Of Pocket…
 3 weeks ago
02.13.21
Graham Norton Show - London
Justin Timberlake Apologizes To Britney Spears, Janet Jackson…
 3 weeks ago
02.12.21
Photos
Close