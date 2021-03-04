News
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Her Versatility In New Maroon 5 Single “Beautiful Mistakes”

Well, this verse should definitely put a fork in the complaints that Thee Stallion is a one-trick pony when it comes to her flow.  

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t letting a pandemic stop her bags. Fresh off the announcement of her starring n Calvin Klein’s new spring ad campaign, the Houston rapper linked up with Maroon 5 on the pop group’s new song “Beautiful Mistakes.”

On the three-and-a-half-minute track, the “Cry Baby” crafter slows down her usual fast flow for a more melodic one showing that Megan can switch up her style when she wants to. Another surprise to listeners and fans of the Houston rapper is that we even hear Thee Stallion singing towards the end of her verse.

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Low, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine had nothing but high praises for Megan Thee Stallion, calling her a “superstar” and adding that the group was impressed with her versatility. “And when we actually saw her in person, and we shot the video together, I told her. I was like the little break where you go to the melodic thing, to be honest, it actually shows this new kind of branch of what she does, and this new versatility that she’s going to show everybody right now,” Levine revealed to Lowe. “And I was so. I remember when I heard it, I was like, oh, that’s big. That’s a side of her I had never really heard yet.”

Levine’s gushing about Thee Stallion’s verse didn’t stop there, “Well it’s just, it’s one of those great songs that I think kind of continues to build. And the way she built her part was just… it couldn’t have been a more epic kind of climax for the song. I mean, it really is absolutely perfect. So, I mean, what she did was just miraculous, and it brought the song to a whole new level,” he added.

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Her Versatility In New Maroon 5 Single “Beautiful Mistakes”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

maroon 5 , Megan Thee Stallion

