Producer Nick surprised everyone with this new game! Sometimes it’s the wording of the question that gets us… and there are some hard ones. Who was crowned the Queen of KiddNation?

Play along with us and answer the questions below:

Tell us the best toppings on a pizza?

Should men start wearing more pink?

If you could have a room made of candy… What would that candy be?

On a scale from 1-17… Tell us how crazy you are?

What is your favorite quality about ducks?

Also On Radio Now 92.1: