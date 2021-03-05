Houston Rapper Chucky Trill Reportedly Shot And Killed In Atlanta

H-Town
Chucky Trill, a second-generation Houston rap star who overcame numerous career obstacles to establish a sound and force was reportedly shot and killed in Atlanta early Friday morning (March 5).

The 33-year-old rapper, real name Corey Detiege, had traveled to the city for All-Star Weekend and had been in the club partying with friends before later leaving. He was traveling on Interstate 85 south near Jimmy Carter Boulevard in an area northeast of Atlanta around 3 a.m. on Friday when another car pulled alongside and opened fire. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

It is unclear who shot and killed the rapper as there have been four different deadly shootings on Atlanta’s freeways in 2021.

Chucky, the son of D of the famed Rap-A-Lot group Trinity Garden Cartel was “born” into Houston rap, having family associated with C-Note of The Botany Boys on the Southside and the TGC on the North. “I ain’t never wanted to be like Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan … none of that. I wanted to be like my daddy,” he told Donnie Houston during an interview on March 1. “I ain’t have to idolize a dude on TV or a fictional character. My OG was my daddy. I watched this n*gga feed a team, I watched this n*gga run an organization.”

In 2008, he faced more than 35 years in prison over a litany of charges but ultimately served eight years behind bars, saved mostly by a book from Revelations in the Bible. Upon his release, he took music seriously, diving in with tracks featuring some of his favorites such as J-Dawg, Lil Keke and more. He was ecstatic about having the same manager as Bun B and turning his life around and keeping the world entertained with his music.

Tributes began pouring in for the rapper on social media Friday from the likes of Bun, BeatKing and more.

“This was a good man. Humble. Hard working. Loyal. Determined. Focused. And he had the talent.,” Bun wrote. “We are heartbroken this morning and send our deepest condolences to D, Bone and all of his family, friends and supporters. Buy or stream his music and let’s keep his memory alive. #RIPChuckyTrill”

In 2018, Chucky released Music For The Soul and had two albums in the works, Cartel Baby as well as No Rumors.

“He was very passionate about his music, very humble young dude,” his manager Bone said. “Just a good guy.”

Revisit Chucky’s “Deep” single produced by Mr. Lee below and press play on his “Streets Don’t Love A Soul” single featuring J-Dawg and Yung Al above.

