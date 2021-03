Part-Time Justin turns it up with a tasty beverage and goes into great detail to describe his at-home waxing experience! Check out how he get out of this sticky situation…

Get the Electric Margarita recipe with Blue Curacao below.

INGREDIENTS

1 part tequila

1 part blue curacao

½ part lime juice

¼ part agave nectar

Shake well with ice!

Serve over ice

