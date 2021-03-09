Entertainment News
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 10 With Jules

Morning After The Rose with Jules

The “Fantasy Suite” episode is always SO awkward!  Rachael, girl, did you NOT know what exactly you signed up for?!  
I’m back, recapping last night’s episode of The Bachelor, and of course I’m getting a little help from Bachelor Twitter!  I’m sharing my top 5 favorite tweets about last night’s episode.  Check out episode 10 of “Morning After The Rose” below! (warning: some spoilers ahead)

Tell me in the comments your favorite moments from last night’s episode, and who you think Matt will pick next week! 🌹

RELATED: WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 9 (WTA) With Jules

WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 8 With Jules

WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 2 With Jules

WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 1 With Jules

