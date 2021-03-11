Know Your Co Game!

Producer Nick presents a game called… Know Your Co-(worker)! How well do WE know the show? He asks us personal questions to see if we can answer.

Play along with us and answer the questions below:

Which Taylor Swift album does Ana have framed and hung on her living room wall?

What did the bullies take from J-Si on his first day of school in the US?

Who hid under the desk while Kellie ranted about her popcorn gift basket?

What 5 celebrity moms did Big Al have help him the one time he did the Showbiz Top 5?

What did Big Al come home with when he left to go shopping for a lamp?

What is Part-Time Justin’s full name?

What major kitchen appliance is PTJ missing in his apartment?

How many nipples does Trey have?

What was Ana’s major in college?

When Kellie was 13, she won a car. How did she win it?

Also On Radio Now 92.1: