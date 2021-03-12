Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Finna,’ ‘Chile,’ & Other Terms Are Officially Words According To Webster’s Dictionary

Merriam-Webster

Source: Handout / Getty

All those times you got corrected over the word “finna” or “chile” by your teachers and elders, you now get to prove them wrong.

On Thursday (March 11), Dictionary.com revealed several words from the African American Vernacular English as well as phrases related to race and identity. In total, 450 brand-new entries were made, 7,600 entries were updated and 94 existing words were given new definitions. Among them? “Chile” and “finna.”

“We have added such terms as BIPOCCritical Race Theory, and overpolice, which have risen to the top of the national discourse on social justice,” John Kelly, managing editor at Dictionary.com said. “Another significant decision was to remove the noun slave when referring to people, instead using the adjective enslaved or referring to the institution of slavery. This is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure we represent people on Dictionary.com with due dignity and humanity.”

Here are a few terms you won’t see a red squiggly line underneath anymore.

AAL – An acronym for African American Language.
Antiracism – A belief that rejects “supremacy of one racial group over another and promotes racial equality in society.”
BIPOC – An acronym for Black, Indigenous and People of Color.
Chile – “A phonetic spelling of child, representing dialectal speech of the Southern United States or African American Vernacular English.”
Critical Race Theory – “A conceptual framework that considers the impact of historical laws and social structures on the present-day perpetuation of racial inequality.”
Doomscrolling – “The practice of obsessively checking online news for updates, especially on social media feeds, with the expectation that the news will be bad.”
Finna – “A phonetic spelling representing the African American Vernacular English variant of fixing to, a phrase commonly used in Southern U.S. dialects to mark the immediate future while indicating preparation or planning already in progress.”
Reparation – “Monetary or other compensation payable by a country to an individual for a historical wrong.”
Sourdough – “Fermented dough retained from one baking and used as leaven, rather than fresh yeast, to start the next.”
Structural racism – Also called institutional racism or systemic racism, this refers to a policy or system of government that is rooted in racism.
Superspreader – “A person who spreads a contagious disease more easily and widely than the average infected person.”
Telework – “To work at home or from another remote location.”
Unmute – “To turn on (a microphone, a speaker, or audio), especially after it has been temporarily turned off or when muted sound is the default.”
Zoom – “The brand name of a software application and online service that enables voice and video phone calls over the internet.”

‘Finna,’ ‘Chile,’ & Other Terms Are Officially Words According To Webster’s Dictionary  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

dictionary

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
‘Finna,’ ‘Chile,’ & Other Terms Are Officially Words…
 2 hours ago
03.12.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 10 With Jules
 3 days ago
03.10.21
Happy Birthday: Celebrating Catherine O’Hara’s O’Happiest Television Moments
 1 week ago
03.05.21
Morning After The Rose Ep. 9 (WTA) With…
 1 week ago
03.02.21
Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 12, 2015
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 2 weeks ago
02.27.21
91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Lady Gaga Offers $500K Reward For Stolen French…
 2 weeks ago
02.25.21
Justin Bieber’s Surprise Performance at “Stream On” Event
 2 weeks ago
02.23.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 8 With…
 2 weeks ago
02.23.21
Olivia Rodrigo Driver’s License SNL Skit
 3 weeks ago
02.23.21
WATCH: Daft Punk Announce Breakup With Video
 3 weeks ago
02.23.21
Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These…
 3 weeks ago
02.20.21
7 items
7 Of Kim & Kanye’s Best Moments Before…
 3 weeks ago
02.20.21
Demi Lovato’s YouTube Docuseries Unveils Major Health Problems…
 3 weeks ago
02.19.21
WATCH: Demi Lovato’s “Dancing With The Devil” Documentary…
 3 weeks ago
02.18.21
Photos
Close