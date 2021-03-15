News
HomeNews

The Falcon and Winter Soldier Get Into Funny Exchange in New Exclusive Clip

Can 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' follow-up a hella dope 'WandaVision' series? We shall find out...

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Source: Disney+ / Disney

In just a few short days Disney+ will be continuing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s post-Endgame storylines with the debut of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and to hype up the series we got a quick clip of what kind of dialogue we can expect when Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) team up to save the day.

In the new exclusive clip we find Sam and Bucky in a comedic exchange about “the big three” when it comes to villains: androids, aliens and wizards. After Bucky suggests that wizards like “Gandalf” don’t exist even though Doctor Strange technically qualifies as one, Sam questions how Bucky is familiar with the fictional character.

“I read the Hobbit in 1937 when it first came out,” Bucky explains calmly and matter-of-factly.

Looks like it’s going to be a hella funny relationship between these two in the coming series. Though the inclusion of Captain America will be missed, it seems like we’re in for an entertaining time when this series debuts.

Check out the exclusive clip below and let us know if you’re looking forward to Marvel’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier come March 18.

UPDATE: Here is the final trailer.

Also, peep this featurette on the making of the series.

The Falcon and Winter Soldier Get Into Funny Exchange in New Exclusive Clip  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Disney , Marvel , the falcon and the winter soldier

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Fred Savage Passes The Torch To Elisha “EJ”…
 6 hours ago
03.15.21
Tiffany Haddish Makes History With Best Comedy Album…
 9 hours ago
03.15.21
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
J-Rod No More: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split,…
 3 days ago
03.12.21
‘Finna,’ ‘Chile,’ & Other Terms Are Officially Words…
 3 days ago
03.12.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 10 With Jules
 6 days ago
03.10.21
Happy Birthday: Celebrating Catherine O’Hara’s O’Happiest Television Moments
 2 weeks ago
03.05.21
Morning After The Rose Ep. 9 (WTA) With…
 2 weeks ago
03.02.21
Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 12, 2015
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 2 weeks ago
02.27.21
91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Lady Gaga Offers $500K Reward For Stolen French…
 3 weeks ago
02.25.21
Justin Bieber’s Surprise Performance at “Stream On” Event
 3 weeks ago
02.23.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 8 With…
 3 weeks ago
02.23.21
Olivia Rodrigo Driver’s License SNL Skit
 3 weeks ago
02.23.21
WATCH: Daft Punk Announce Breakup With Video
 3 weeks ago
02.23.21
Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These…
 3 weeks ago
02.20.21
Photos
Close