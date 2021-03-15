Earthquake, Keisha Hunt & Griff To Perform At Drive ‘N Comedy

Drive ‘N Comedy is almost sold out and we have your official lineup! With our man ALI SIDDIQ serving as host, comedian EARTHQUAKE is performing on April 3 along with KEISHA HUNT and GRIFF of Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell!

Join us at Aveva Stadium (12131 Kirby Drive) in your car safe and social distanced to enjoy some laughs and fun! Tickets are on sale NOW and the official lineup will be announced soon! Remember, tickets sold out only in a matter of HOURS last year so don’t miss out!

Head below to purchase your tickets and hit the next page for the official FAQ about the event! Powered by Cricket Wireless, Miller Law Firm and Boost Mobile

DRIVE ‘N COMEDY

Saturday, April 3, 2021

AVEVA Stadium – 12131 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77045

DRIVE ‘N COMEDY – WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW!

We’re bringing the funny and the fun while keeping safety in mind. Below are a few facts about what you can look forward to in enjoying the Drive ‘N Comedy experience.

For the safety of our staff and event guest, we will require face coverings and social distancing, despite the recent lift on the Texas mask mandate and capacity restrictions.

MAIN ENTRANCE & TICKETING

All tickets must be purchased online as there will be no on-site box office. Tickets must be displayed on your dashboard or scanned from your phone (remotely) ensuring a completely contactless purchase and check in procedure.

RESTROOMS

Restrooms will be available for public use at the venue. Guests who need to use facilities must follow social distancing guidelines posted at the venue. All restrooms will be monitored by venue attendants to allow for cleanliness and comfort. Restrooms will be limited to 6-8 adults at a time. Small children may be accompanied by an adult.

CROWD CONTROL

All lines for the restroom and other available facilities will be guided by social distancing protocols with guests maintaining safe distances from each other. Venue staff and security will be on hand to monitor and make sure rules are being followed.

CONCESSIONS

Concessions will be available through a mobile order and delivery service. More information on this service will be provided upon arrival at the venue.

HAND SANITATION

Hand sanitation station will be located and open to a public location within the venue. We encourage all event guests to bring their own hand sanitizer for personal use as well as use hand sanitation stations within the venue during any trips they need to make from their vehicle.

FACE COVERING REQUIREMENTS

Mask or face covering will be required for all guests attending event. Mask or face covering must be worn any time you are outside your vehicle and even within your designated vehicle space.

DRIVE ‘N FAQs

Q: ARE TICKETS PER PERSON OR PER CAR?

All tickets are per car. RV’s, party busses and vehicles exceeding 8 passengers are not permitted. The number of passengers in your vehicle must not exceed the number of seats.

Q: HOW LONG IS THE COMEDY CONCERT?

Gates open at 6pm with a parking lot party hosted by a live DJ. The comedy concert will begin at 8pm and last roughly 2 hours.

Q: WHAT HAPPENES IF THE CONCERT IS CANCELLED DUE TO PANDEMIC?

If the event is cancelled due to the pandemic and government not allowing event to take place and automatic refund of all ticket cost and fees will be made.

Q: WHAT SOCIAL DISTANCING PRECAUTIONS ARE BEING MADE?

Please see “What you need to know” section above

Q: ARE TICKETS AVAILABLE AT THE VENUE?

Tickets are available strictly online on station website. No tickets will be available for purchase at venue.

Q: WHAT TIME DOES THE VENUE OPEN?

The venue gates open at 6pm and guest will be allowed to drive into venue at that time. Parking spaces are assigned upon entry and will be filled from front to back by venue parking staff.

Q: HOW DO I GET MY TICKET SCANNED FOR ENTRY?

Show your ticket to the main gate attendant at the entrance for contact-free scanning. Hold your ticket against your rolled-up window and venue staff will scan ticket through the glass

Q: WHAT HAPPENS IF IT RAINS?

This is a rain or shine event. If the weather makes it unsafe to operate and guest to attend station event and venue management reserve the right to delay or postpone performance.

Q: HOW DO I LISTEN TO COMEDY CONCERT?

The event will have concert speakers on main stage and thru parking lot. You can also listen thru your car radio from assigned station provided upon arrival at venue.

Q: IS PARKING FOR EVENT ASSISNGED

Yes, you will be directed by venue parking attendants on where to park upon arrival. All tickets are general admission unless you have won a VIP experience through radio station promotion.

Q: DO I NEED TO TURN MY HEADLIGHTS OFF?

Yes, please turn your headlights off for the event however when comics make you laugh we encourage horn honking and light flashing to serve at feedback to performing comedians.

Q: CAN I WATCH SHOW FROM OUTSIDE MY CAR?

Yes. However, to encourage and maintain social distancing we ask guest to watch show from their vehicle. If you choose to watch from outside your vehicle we ask you wear a mask, watch from your designated space and to not gather with anyone who did not arrive to event within your vehicle.

Q: CAN I BRING A TENT AND LAWN CHAIRS

No tents or canopies are allowed. You may bring lawn chairs if you choose to sit outside of vehicle in your designated parking space. Remember to keep a social distance and wear a mask anytime outside of vehicle.

