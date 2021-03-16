Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Man Kills 8 People In Deadly Atlanta Massage Parlor Shootings As Latest Evidence Of Violence Against Asian Americans

US-SHOOTINGS-SPA

Source: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Getty

A man named Robert Long was arrested Wednesday night after killing 8 people in a shooting rampage that took place at a massage parlor and two spas located in the Atlanta metro area. Police say Long of Woodstock, GA drove for more than 180 miles and was on the run for 4 hours while targeting the massage parlor spas on the way.

US-SHOOTINGS-SPA

Source: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Getty

His shooting spree began at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County, about 25 miles northwest of Atlanta. There, he shot 5 people , killing 3 on the scene, He then drove south to the Gold Spa on Piedmont Road, shooting and killing three women inside. As police arrived, the shooter headed across the street to the Aroma Therapy Spa shooting and killing another before fleeing the scene.

Around 8pm investigators had ID’d Long and deputies all over the state were alerted. He was apprehended on Interstate 75 in Crisp Country around 8:30pm. Police are still investigating motive into the shooting, but are aware that all 3 shootings took place at Asian American businesses.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

Man Kills 8 People In Deadly Atlanta Massage Parlor Shootings As Latest Evidence Of Violence Against Asian Americans  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Atlanta

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 11 With Jules
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Fred Savage Passes The Torch To Elisha “EJ”…
 2 days ago
03.15.21
Tiffany Haddish Makes History With Best Comedy Album…
 2 days ago
03.15.21
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
J-Rod No More: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split,…
 5 days ago
03.12.21
‘Finna,’ ‘Chile,’ & Other Terms Are Officially Words…
 5 days ago
03.12.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 10 With Jules
 1 week ago
03.10.21
Happy Birthday: Celebrating Catherine O’Hara’s O’Happiest Television Moments
 2 weeks ago
03.05.21
Morning After The Rose Ep. 9 (WTA) With…
 2 weeks ago
03.02.21
Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 12, 2015
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 3 weeks ago
02.27.21
91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Lady Gaga Offers $500K Reward For Stolen French…
 3 weeks ago
02.25.21
Justin Bieber’s Surprise Performance at “Stream On” Event
 3 weeks ago
02.23.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 8 With…
 3 weeks ago
02.23.21
Olivia Rodrigo Driver’s License SNL Skit
 3 weeks ago
02.23.21
WATCH: Daft Punk Announce Breakup With Video
 3 weeks ago
02.23.21
Photos
Close